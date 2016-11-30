Advertisers Flee Fox News Over Sexual Abuse Claims

One of American’s leading media houses Fox News, which is owned by 21st Century Fox, has come under fire after several women claiming that its famous host Bill O’Reilly,67, has allegedly subjected them to sexual abuse over the years.

As a result of this, several advertisers have pulled their business from the media house, especially after pressure being mounted on Tuesday for Fox News to take action against Bill O’Reilly. Several companies have also pulled advertising from his show and a leading women’s rights group called for his ouster. This comes after an investigation by The New York Times over the weekend that revealed multiple settlements over allegations of sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior by O’Reilly.

Escalating the tension, the National Organization for Women called for O’Reilly to be fired and said an independent investigation should be conducted into the culture at Fox News.

Matters have been worsened by three women who work in the newsroom, who said that the continued support of O’Reilly by Fox News and its parent company, 21st Century Fox, led them to question whether the company was committed to maintaining a work environment “based on trust and respect,” as executives had promised last summer after the network’s founding chairman, Roger E. Ailes, was ousted.

However, 21st Century Fox has shocked advertisers and women rights activists by extending O’Reilly’s contract, instead of terminating it. O’Reilly has said that the accusations against him are without merit and that his fame has made him a target “for those who would harm me and my employer, the Fox News Channel.”