Adele Breaks Grammy To Share With Beyonce

Adele broke her Grammy award in half to share with Beyonce after picking up the coveted Album of the Year prize at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards because she didnt feel she deserved to win it.

The Hello singer – who, along with the late David Bowie, was the Graammy’s biggest winner after picking up five accolades – was stunned to accept the gong for her record 25 as she expected Beyonce to take it home for her visual LP Lemonade, so damaged the trophy deliberately in order to share the honor with her idol.

There was not a dry eye in the house as the 28-year-old singer accepted the most coveted gong of the night.

It was there where Adele dedicated her big win to the 35-year-old singer as she praised the pregnant star for the monumental Lemonade album.

Some of the winners on the night:

Album of the Year:

“25”- Adele – WINNER

Record of the Year:

“Hello” Adele WINNER

Song Of The Year:

“Hello” Adele WINNER

Best Rap Album:

Coloring Book Chance The Rapper – WINNER

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Lemonade” BeyoncÄ WINNER

Best New Artist:

Chance The Rapper WINNER

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Stressed Out” Twenty One Pilots – WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Blackstar” David Bowie WINNER

Best Country Solo Performance:

“My Church” Maren Morris WINNER