Police Traffic Report: 1,153 Accidents Happened between May and June

A report by the Uganda traffic police indicates that a total of 1,153 accidents were recorded around the country between May and June this year.

The report further indicates that 223 people lost their lives in these road accidents, and several others survived with grave injuries.

In May alone, the number of accident victims was 877. Of those, 170 died and 707 sustained injuries.

Traffic police spokesperson Charles Ssebambulidde told the media at a briefing at the police headquarters in Kampala on Monday that most of the fatal accidents were recorded in Kampala metropolitan area.

“Most of the accidents involve bodaboda’s and pedestrians in Kampala. This is because motorists don’t respect pedestrians,” Ssebambulidde said.

In 2016, highways had become a death trap. The Kampala-Masaka high particularly was labeled a black spot after an estimated 300 people lost their lives in a period of six months.