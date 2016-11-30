KCCA, AG Summoned Over Ndeeba Vendors’ Eviction

High Court in Kampala has summoned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Attorney General to defend themselves on the accusations that it illegally evicted former Ndeeba market traders.

According to the documents signed by the Deputy Registrar in charge of civil matters Alex Ajiji, KCCA has been given only fifteen days within which to file a defence on the said accusations before the Court decides otherwise.

On Wednesday over 400 former Ndeeba market vendors petitioned court seeking over shs1.5bn in compensation as damages for purported illegal eviction that resulted into destruction of their property and loss of livelihood.

The aggrieved traders led by one Abudallah Kato filed a suit in the High court against KCCA, its Executive Director Jennifer Musisi, Attorney General and Director Physical Planning Moses Atwine.

In this suit the vendors want court to order for compensation for among other things; inconvenience, mental anguish and suffering caused to them as a result of the defendant’s actions since they were not first consulted.