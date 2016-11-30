Sheebah Goes Topless

Songbird Sheebah Kalungi seems to be getting kinkier each day that dawns on earth and very soon she might surpass American idol Lady Gaga at donning very daring costumes for her music videos.

This comes after our Snoops revealing that Sheebah recently decided to pose topless during the shoot of her latest music video titled ‘Bumsakata’.

Our Snoops in Team No Sleep reveal that in order to captivate her audience, Sheebah decided to include a scene in which she appears dressed only on a pair of underwear, smeared in metallic paste and gold dust.

In the eye-watering scene, Sheebah writhes and wiggles her almost naked booty while taking caution not to spread her boobs, which she protects with her hands.