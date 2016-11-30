Kaweesi Killers Are Pigs–Museveni

By Our Reporter

Kulambiro

President Yoweri Museveni has described the gunmen who killed Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi as pigs, who deserve to be killed.

While speaking to mourners at Kawesi’s vigil this evening at the deceased’s home in Kulambiro, Kampala, Museveni said among other things that “……You pigs you are going to die for killing Kaweesi. How can you kill Kaweesi? He was a young man building his family, looking after his kids. He was educated and dedicated to police service.”

He added that “These pigs. Zino Embizi. These criminals are going to pay!” The president insisted that CCTV cameras have to be bought and that Civil Servants should stop crying for salaries because the government has to use the money to buy cameras.

He also warned the police that they have been infiltrated by criminals. Museveni ordered IGP Gen. Kale Kayihura to clean up the police, especially the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Directorate (CIID). Museveni gave an example of Posiano Lwakataka, who killed people in Rakai, but his case was mishandled by police.

Museveni has also warned the International Security Organisation (ISO) to avoid criminal activities. Museveni also pledged to give Kaweesi’s family all the support they need, before extending his condolences to the relatives and clan.