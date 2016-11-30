Sexy Singer Crashes Ronald Mayinja Marriage

By Our Reporter

A very sexy upcoming singer has allegedly crashed the marriage of wealthy musician Ronald Mayinja, one of the directors of Golden Productions Band.

Mayinja is living with Aisha Mayinja as man and wife at their home in Lukuli Nanganda, after she introduced him to her parents at a colourful ceremony a few years back. However, he is worryingly close to a sexy singer identified as Karitas Kario.

Pepper Snoops have learnt that Mayinja has been grooming Karitas into a musician for a very long time, although his mentoring techniques have left Aisha very unhappy.

The Snoops intimate that “Trouble started brewing for Mayinja a few weeks back, when Aisha learnt that he has not only been mentoring Karitas into becoming a successful musician, but also injecting lots of cash in her.”

The Snoops add that “Aisha almost collapsed on learning that he threw her a lavish birthday bash at Cloud 9 bar in Munyonyo, where he invited several Band members with whom they enjoyed the partying, boozing and snacks.”

It is alleged that after partying that night, Mayinja slipped away with Karitas, to only God knows where; although he later ended up home towards morning.

What sparked off the war between Mayinja and Aisha is that although he threw Karitas a lavish birthday at which he spent millions of shillings, when it came to Aisha’s birthday party which was held at Protea Hotel a few days later, he never showed up.

She was instead comforted by Bobi Wine and his wife Barbra Itungo, although they were also left wondering where Mayinja was and what kind of husband refused to attend his wife’s birthday bash.