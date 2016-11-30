PHOTOS: Tumwebaze Enjoys Presidential Privileges in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Sekago

Former minister for presidency and the current minister for ICT, Frank Tumwebaze enjoys the fruits of being close to the president.

Tumwebaze on Saturday represented president Museveni to the 80th birthday of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

At the ceremony, Obasanjo also launched the ‘Olusegun Obasanjo’ Library in Ogun state in Nigeria.

Tumwebaze presented to him two renowned books from president Museveni as a contribution to the library. The books are; Sowing the Mastered Seed, and Uganda Nature.

The ceremony was also attended by former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan and the President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf among other dignitary.