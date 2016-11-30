News From The Rest Of The Wold

Every guy has his list of famous celebrities he’d like to have sex with. Every woman has her version of this list, too. If you’ve ever wondered how closely your own dream celebrity conquests align with your fellow man’s, but didn’t know how to ask, good news: Sleep Cupid, a website that helps you find your ideal mattress, has done it for you. Their crack team of researchers polled more than 6,000 men and women around the world to see which celebrities they’d most want to sleep with—ostensibly on a mattress chosen with care by Sleep Cupid—and discovered that American men really like Kim Kardashian, U.K. lads fancy Kate Middleton.
Here are some of the most illuminating results from the survey:
- American men most want to sleep with: 1.) Kim Kardashian, 2.) Scarlett Johansson, 3.) Mila Kunis, 4.) Ariana Grande, 5.) Beyonce, 6.) Kaley Cuoco, and 7.) Sofia Vergara.
- American women most want to sleep with: 1.) George Clooney, 2.) Johnny Depp, 3.) Denzel Washington, 4.) Robert Downey Jr., 5.) Leonardo Dicaprio, and 6.) Matt Damon.
- Men in the U.K. most want to sleep with: 1.) Kate Middleton, 2.) Emma Watson, 3.) Kelly Brook, 4.) Kiera Knightley, 5.) Charlotte Crosby, 6.) Kate Moss, and 7.) Sienna Miller.
- Women in the U.K. most want to sleep with: 1.) Prince Harry, 2.) David Beckham, 3.) Orlando Bloom, 4.) Russell Brand, 5.) Robert Pattinson, 6.) Christian Bale, and 7.) Simon Cowell.
- Canadian women ranked Matthew Perry—you know, Chandler Bing—their fourth dream lay, in a survey presumably conducted in 2016, and not 1997.
- Women in New Zealand ranked somebody named Sonny Bill Williams second on their lust list. We’ve never heard of Sonny Bill Williams, but we wholeheartedly approve of his name and thus support the choice.
- Given the opportunity, 13.4 percent of women of said they’d sleep with Donald Trump.