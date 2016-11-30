7 Hospitalised, One Dead Over Poisoned Food

One person has died and seven others hospitalised in Busia district for eating suspected poisoned food.

The poison victims members of the same family and residents of Nangudi village, Busitema parish Busitema Sub-County in Busia district.

The deceased has been identified as Ronald Makokha, aged one and half years, while those admitted at Busia Health Center IV include Teddy Nabwire, Bernard Makokha, Ronald Wandera, Sylvia Nanjala, Beatrice Balibawa, Scovia Erumbi, and Iren Gloria Irene. Dr. Yusuf Lule, the In-charge Busia Health Centre IV, says the victims were rushed to the health center on suspicion that they ate food laced with poison.

Wandera, one of the victims and head of the family, says he bought 10 kilograms of dry cassava at Namungodi trading center on Tuesday, which was ground by his family member to make flour to prepare supper for the family.

However, the children started complaining of stomach pain at around 12am before Mukasa died at 2am. Auma, the mother of the children, suspects the problem could have started from the cassava flour.

The family members were later rushed to the Health Centre for detoxification and the police have already embarked on investigations into the matter.