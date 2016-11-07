53 Schools to Represent Uganda at East African Secondary School Games

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Secondary Schools Association has today released a list of 53 schools that will represent Uganda at East Africa secondary games come August 2017 in Gulu at Layibi SS.

These are schools that emerged as winners in the recently concluded ball games that were hosted in Kabale and Masaka respectively. Uganda being the host of this year’s edition, will be fielding four schools in each discipline.

Talking to pepper sport at USSSA Offices, the Secretary General Chris Mugisha said Uganda has a privilege of having extra slots which is agreeable to FEASSSA and Sponsors.

He says that’s why in Football, Nakaseke International School which finished 4th at the Copa Cola games has got a chance to represent Uganda .

He adds that since Uganda is a host country, there are higher chances of winning numerous medals.

Jinja sss, St Mary’s Kitende, Kibuli and Nakaseke International will represent Uganda in boys football; while Mukono High, Kawempe Muslim, Gaddafi and Rubaga will represent the country in girls football.

FULL LIST BELLOW