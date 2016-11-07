5 Star Hotels, Apartments: Inside Mak’s Biggest Investment Boom In History

By Venenscias Kiiza

Makerere university under the guidance of the newly created two units-Makerere University Endowment Fund (MakEF) led by Dr.Martin Aliker and Mak Holdings company under chairmanship of Tycoon Charles Mbiire are in the final stages of kick starting the five major projects ,that will boost the financial muscle of the ,financially troubled 95-year old institution.

According to a leaked investment report seen by this website ,that was presented to the university’s finance ,Planning, Investment and Administrative Committee led by Ruhinda North MP Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, through the public Private Partnership, the five key projects are estimated at USD390.5m (about 1.3trillion).

The insight into the proposed projects was revealed last week by the current deputy Vice chancellor, Finance and Administration, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe during his public presentation, in a bid for vice chancellorship position.

He hopes that, when he takes the vice chancellor job, these will be his mega projects to embark on in a bid to transform Mkaerere into a first world university and financially stable. He has since explained that the quality of staff and students at Makerere University remains top notch and that with ample resources, Makerere University can be a pivotal point of transforming Uganda’s economy.

In this briefing, we bring the planned projects and how the university hopes to finance them.

Conference Centre and guest house accommodation; According to the leaked blueprint, this project envisages the development of a 2000 seater convention Centre, together with associated hotel accommodation facilities of 150 keys at a projected cost of about USD 35m on the site which Makerere guest house currently stands measuring at 7acres.

The planned facilities are to be availed to both the public and university community. University officials believe that, these facilities will reduce the university expenditure on conferences, seminars, symposiums, external examiners accommodation, summer school students and university guests among others.

“This will create additional capacity for Makerere University and as well yield revenue

which can in turn apply in relation to its business entities, objectives and other projects,” Nawangwe explained.

Five Star Luxury Hotel, Commercial Centre and Upmarket Apartments in Kololo; The university has also rolled out a plan to set up a Five Star Luxury Hotel, Commercial Centre and Upmarket Apartments in

Kololo, at her 13 acres land, projected to cost over USD194m.

This will involve the large commercial property development, consisting of a 350 hotel at USD70m, commercial centre /business park at USD105m and 100 three bedroom upmarket apartments at about USD19m on the site.

“This will enable Makerere realize value from underutilized land and thereby improve its financial position through the commercialization and commercial developments on the land,” the report suggests.

Luxury Hotel and Upmarket Apartments in Makindye; The third project, also, involves setting up a Luxury Hotel and Upmarket Apartments in Makindye, at the university’s 14acres land, estimated at USD26m.

This project envisages the undertaking of a middle income gated community comprised of three, two and one bedroom apartments with amenities such as nursery school, club house, commercial Centre, jogging track, sports centre among others.

Four First Class Hostels on campus; When a Makerere delegation was visiting the speaker’s office last month, requesting her to preside over the recently concluded Makrun, she challenged them to also prioritize construction of more halls of residences especially for the female students on campus, to minimize risks they face as they leave lecture rooms in the night to go to their off-campus residences.

Little did she know that, this was one of the mega projects the university has lined to undertake. Officials, having realized that the existing student accommodation facilities of the university are unable to accommodate a large proportion of the existing population, they have embarked on setting up new student accommodation facilities and as well refurbishment of existing halls of residence.

The project envisages providing new 16000 beds at four different locations in the main campus with each measuring at least 4acres and taking 4000 beds. The total project plan stands at USD116m on 16 acres. This accordingly aims at providing world class student accommodation facilities and generate money for the university through private sector investment.

Students’ Centre; recently the university organized a run to fundraise for this project where shs 195m was collected. By next year works will be starting and this looks out to be a state-of-the-art students’

centre. This centre is envisioned to be a one-stop point for all students’ activities, similar to other centres in leading universities the world over.

The estimated cost is 15 billion Uganda Shillings. The project looks at enhancing facilities that are presently offered to students on campus. This will include a one stop information point for students, office space for the dean of students, an international office for foreign and exchange students, guild offices, convocation and associations offices, students lounge, post boxes for students, meeting rooms, state of the art auditorium and a performing theatre, commercial space for restaurants, banks and student support services.

Others include shopping areas, laundry services, food courts and cafeterias, bookshops, day care Centre, internet kiosks, media and recreation rooms(TVs, sports, music entertainment, cinemas),students

sports administration and games room and as well student job search facility. With all these projects in the pipeline, the report points out to worries over land, and therefore the university has since been

tasked to approve the creation of land titles for the various proposed projects on campus.

Accordingly this will give confidence to potential private partners and as well facilitation of fundraising and reaching a financial close.