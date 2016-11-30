5 Dead, 40 Injured In UK Terrorist Attack

At least 5 people are confirmed to have died and over 40 sustained grave injuries when a suspected Muslim terrorist staged a deadly attack outside the United Kingdom Parliament in Westminster, London.

According to British authorities, the dead include a London police officer who was stabbed and the alleged assailant. Police said a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, leaving more than a dozen with injuries described as catastrophic.

The car then crashed near to Parliament, and one man armed with a knife continued the attack and tried to enter Parliament. The knife-wielding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown for hours.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May described the terrorist act as ‘sick and depraved.’’Acting Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Mark Rowley said there was only one attacker who authorities believe was ‘inspired by international terrorism.’

Rowley said that flags would fly at half-mast over Scotland Yard to mark the death of police officer identified as Keith Palmer, 48, and other victims of the attack.

Rowley added that it is ‘too early’ to publicly release the name of the suspect in the attack, but officials “think we know who the attacker is and are working to establish who his associates are.”

This however comes just a day after UK authorities banning laptops, Ipads and other gadgets on all flights from six countries that include Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others.