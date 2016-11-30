48 Nom­i­nated For EALA Seats

By Serestino Tusingwire

Par­lia­ment has re­ceived nom­i­na­tion forms from 48 can­di­dates vy­ing for nine slots at the East African Leg­isla­tive Assem­bly.

Ac­cord­ing to Chris Obore, Par­lia­men­t’s Di­rec­tor of Com­mu­ni­ca­tions, by close of busi­ness on Feb­ru­ary 9, 2017, 38 can­di­dates vy­ing as In­de­pen­dents re­turned their forms to the of­fice of the Clerk to Par­lia­ment, Jane Kibirige.

The rul­ing Na­tional Re­sis­tance Move­ment (NRM) party, which elected its can­di­dates on Feb­ru­ary 8, 2017, had its can­di­dates Mary Mu­gyenyi, George Odongo, Paul Musamali, De­nis Na­mara, Rose Akol and Matthias Kasamba nom­i­nated.

The op­po­si­tion Fo­rum for De­mo­c­ra­tic Change (FDC) party nom­i­nated two can­di­dates. Flo­rence Ibi Ek­wau, for­mer Kabera­maido Woman MP, who came top in the par­ty’s elec­tion on Mon­day this week, was nom­i­nated by the FDC Pres­i­dent, Rtd. Ma­jor Gen­eral Mugisha Muntu while In­grid Turi­nawe was nom­i­nated by FDC Sec­re­tary Gen­eral, Nan­dala Mafabi.

The De­mo­c­ra­tic Party (DP) fronted Fred Mukasa Mbidde while Uganda Peo­ple’s Con­gress (UPC) nom­i­nated Chris Opoka.

How­ever, Lu­mumba lamented that NRM de­serves to take at least seven out of the nine slots, given its nu­mer­i­cal strength.

The two-day nom­i­na­tion ex­er­cise kicked off on Wednes­day, in which 57 In­de­pen­dents picked nom­i­na­tion pa­pers but only 38 re­turned them.

Obore said Par­lia­ment has drafted a roadmap which will guide the even­tual vot­ing of Ugan­da’s nine rep­re­sen­ta­tives to the re­gional Par­lia­ment.

On Tues­day Feb­ru­ary 14, the Speaker is ex­pected to ap­point a ver­i­fi­ca­tion com­mit­tee, which will be ap­proved by the House.

On Wednes­day Feb­ru­ary 15, the com­mit­tee will com­mence with ver­i­fi­ca­tion process of can­di­dates’ cre­den­tials.

On Mon­day Feb­ru­ary 20, the com­mit­tee will sub­mit ver­i­fied names of can­di­dates to the Clerk to Par­lia­ment, and on the same day, the nom­i­nees’ names will be dis­played.

On Tues­day Feb­ru­ary 28, nom­i­nees will hold cam­paigns in Par­lia­ment and later vot­ing will take place.

Par­lia­ment will on Fri­day March 3, pub­lish a list of the EALA MPs-elect while on Mon­day March 6, the Clerk will trans­mit names of the elected MPs to the Clerk to the East African Leg­isla­tive As­sem­bly (EALA).