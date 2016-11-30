48 Nominated For EALA Seats
By Serestino Tusingwire
Parliament has received nomination forms from 48 candidates vying for nine slots at the East African Legislative Assembly.
According to Chris Obore, Parliament’s Director of Communications, by close of business on February 9, 2017, 38 candidates vying as Independents returned their forms to the office of the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige.
The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, which elected its candidates on February 8, 2017, had its candidates Mary Mugyenyi, George Odongo, Paul Musamali, Denis Namara, Rose Akol and Matthias Kasamba nominated.
The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party nominated two candidates. Florence Ibi Ekwau, former Kaberamaido Woman MP, who came top in the party’s election on Monday this week, was nominated by the FDC President, Rtd. Major General Mugisha Muntu while Ingrid Turinawe was nominated by FDC Secretary General, Nandala Mafabi.
The Democratic Party (DP) fronted Fred Mukasa Mbidde while Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) nominated Chris Opoka.
However, Lumumba lamented that NRM deserves to take at least seven out of the nine slots, given its numerical strength.
The two-day nomination exercise kicked off on Wednesday, in which 57 Independents picked nomination papers but only 38 returned them.
Obore said Parliament has drafted a roadmap which will guide the eventual voting of Uganda’s nine representatives to the regional Parliament.
On Tuesday February 14, the Speaker is expected to appoint a verification committee, which will be approved by the House.
On Wednesday February 15, the committee will commence with verification process of candidates’ credentials.
On Monday February 20, the committee will submit verified names of candidates to the Clerk to Parliament, and on the same day, the nominees’ names will be displayed.
On Tuesday February 28, nominees will hold campaigns in Parliament and later voting will take place.
Parliament will on Friday March 3, publish a list of the EALA MPs-elect while on Monday March 6, the Clerk will transmit names of the elected MPs to the Clerk to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).