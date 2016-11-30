Menu

47 Can­di­dates To Battle For 9 EALA Slots

The ver­i­fi­ca­tion com­mit­tee of par­lia­ment has lined up 47 can­di­dates to com­pete for the 9 slots of the East African Leg­isla­tive As­sem­bly.

Ac­cord­ing to a let­ter is­sued by the Clerk to Par­lia­ment, Ms Jane Kibirige, the com­mit­tee Chaired by Beat­rice Rwaki­mari (NRM-Ntung­amo) has found all 47 fit for the re­gional as­sem­bly.

It’s now up to them to battle for the available 9 slots in an election that will be held on 28th February, 2017 at the parliament of Uganda.

The 47 candidates include 37 in­de­pen­dents, 6 NRM candidates, 2 from FDC and 2 from both DP and UPC.

If par­lia­ment main­tains the ex­ist­ing guide­lines, the NRM will take 6 out of the 9 po­si­tion, leav­ing only two and one slots for the op­po­si­tion and in­de­pen­dents re­spec­tively.

On Mon­day this week, the Gov­ern­ment Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who also chairs the NRM Parliamen­tary cau­cus re­futed any al­liance with in­cum­bents; DP’s Mukasa Mbidde, Chris Opoka (UPC) and Su­san Nakawuki (In­de­pen­dent.)

“There is no al­liance of any na­ture and be­lieve the op­po­si­tion can bet­ter or­ga­nize them­selves into fronting their in­ter­ests,” she said.

Nankabirwa also said she would not dic­tate to her mem­bers on how to vote, but em­pha­sized that the NRM MPs will be vot­ing for all the six of its mem­bers, then any other three of their choice, two from the op­po­si­tion and only one for in­de­pen­dents.

FULL LIST

No NAME PARTY
1 Mukasa Fred Mbidde DP
2 Ek­wau Flo­rence Ibi FDC
3 Ka­mateneti In­grid Turi­nawe FDC
4 Akol Rose Okullu NRM
5 Musamali Paul Mwasa NRM
6 Mu­gyenyi Mary NRM
7 Kasamba Math­ias NRM
8 Na­mara Den­nis NRM
9 Odongo George Stephen NRM
10 Opoka-Okumu Christo­pher UPC
11 Agaba Mar­tin Edgar In­dep
12 Akwi Al­gre­sia Ogojo In­dep
13 Ar­i­ong Hellen Adeke In­dep
14 Basi­ime Richard Bashenyi In­dep
15 Bayiga Cissy Oeschger In­dep
16 Bwengye Lauben Muhangi In­dep
17 Drito Al­ice In­dep
18 Ibanda Twaha In­dep
19 Kalu­uba Enoch In­dep
20 Kenyangi Janet Kik­waya In­dep
21 Luyinda Fred In­dep
22 Maty­oli David In­no­cent In­dep
23 Mpiri­irwe Rachel In­dep
24 Muhango Chris In­dep
25 Mutyaba Mathew In­dep
26 Muyanja Has­san Ssen­tongo In­dep
27 Mwambazi Joseph Kazura In­dep
28 Mwambu Her­bert Em­manuel In­dep
29 Mwanje Charles In­dep
30 Nakawuki Su­san Nsambu In­dep
31 Nalubega Mariam In­dep
32 Nas­sanga Jack­line Oba In­dep
33 Nyero Fran­cis El­ton Lakelle In­dep
34 Obua-Og­wal Ben­son In­dep
35 Ok­were David Beecham In­dep
36 Oluma Kennedy In­dep
37 Oola Samuel In­dep
38 Otim Al­fred In­dep
39 Paito An­drew Mutegi In­dep
40 Ruhinda Richard Nganwa In­dep
41 Seruwuge Yasin In­dep
42 Ssali God­frey In­dep
43 Ssali Khalid Lule In­dep
44 Tusi­ime Robert Alaali In­dep
45 Werikhe Ger­ald Wan­zala In­dep
46 Ya­muree­bire Jothan In­dep
47 Yiga Joel Kamoga In­dep

