47 Can­di­dates To Battle For 9 EALA Slots

The ver­i­fi­ca­tion com­mit­tee of par­lia­ment has lined up 47 can­di­dates to com­pete for the 9 slots of the East African Leg­isla­tive As­sem­bly.

Ac­cord­ing to a let­ter is­sued by the Clerk to Par­lia­ment, Ms Jane Kibirige, the com­mit­tee Chaired by Beat­rice Rwaki­mari (NRM-Ntung­amo) has found all 47 fit for the re­gional as­sem­bly.

It’s now up to them to battle for the available 9 slots in an election that will be held on 28th February, 2017 at the parliament of Uganda.

The 47 candidates include 37 in­de­pen­dents, 6 NRM candidates, 2 from FDC and 2 from both DP and UPC.

If par­lia­ment main­tains the ex­ist­ing guide­lines, the NRM will take 6 out of the 9 po­si­tion, leav­ing only two and one slots for the op­po­si­tion and in­de­pen­dents re­spec­tively.

On Mon­day this week, the Gov­ern­ment Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who also chairs the NRM Parliamen­tary cau­cus re­futed any al­liance with in­cum­bents; DP’s Mukasa Mbidde, Chris Opoka (UPC) and Su­san Nakawuki (In­de­pen­dent.)

“There is no al­liance of any na­ture and be­lieve the op­po­si­tion can bet­ter or­ga­nize them­selves into fronting their in­ter­ests,” she said.

Nankabirwa also said she would not dic­tate to her mem­bers on how to vote, but em­pha­sized that the NRM MPs will be vot­ing for all the six of its mem­bers, then any other three of their choice, two from the op­po­si­tion and only one for in­de­pen­dents.

