47 Candidates To Battle For 9 EALA Slots
The verification committee of parliament has lined up 47 candidates to compete for the 9 slots of the East African Legislative Assembly.
According to a letter issued by the Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, the committee Chaired by Beatrice Rwakimari (NRM-Ntungamo) has found all 47 fit for the regional assembly.
It’s now up to them to battle for the available 9 slots in an election that will be held on 28th February, 2017 at the parliament of Uganda.
The 47 candidates include 37 independents, 6 NRM candidates, 2 from FDC and 2 from both DP and UPC.
If parliament maintains the existing guidelines, the NRM will take 6 out of the 9 position, leaving only two and one slots for the opposition and independents respectively.
On Monday this week, the Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa who also chairs the NRM Parliamentary caucus refuted any alliance with incumbents; DP’s Mukasa Mbidde, Chris Opoka (UPC) and Susan Nakawuki (Independent.)
“There is no alliance of any nature and believe the opposition can better organize themselves into fronting their interests,” she said.
Nankabirwa also said she would not dictate to her members on how to vote, but emphasized that the NRM MPs will be voting for all the six of its members, then any other three of their choice, two from the opposition and only one for independents.
FULL LIST
|No
|NAME
|PARTY
|1
|Mukasa Fred Mbidde
|DP
|2
|Ekwau Florence Ibi
|FDC
|3
|Kamateneti Ingrid Turinawe
|FDC
|4
|Akol Rose Okullu
|NRM
|5
|Musamali Paul Mwasa
|NRM
|6
|Mugyenyi Mary
|NRM
|7
|Kasamba Mathias
|NRM
|8
|Namara Dennis
|NRM
|9
|Odongo George Stephen
|NRM
|10
|Opoka-Okumu Christopher
|UPC
|11
|Agaba Martin Edgar
|Indep
|12
|Akwi Algresia Ogojo
|Indep
|13
|Ariong Hellen Adeke
|Indep
|14
|Basiime Richard Bashenyi
|Indep
|15
|Bayiga Cissy Oeschger
|Indep
|16
|Bwengye Lauben Muhangi
|Indep
|17
|Drito Alice
|Indep
|18
|Ibanda Twaha
|Indep
|19
|Kaluuba Enoch
|Indep
|20
|Kenyangi Janet Kikwaya
|Indep
|21
|Luyinda Fred
|Indep
|22
|Matyoli David Innocent
|Indep
|23
|Mpiriirwe Rachel
|Indep
|24
|Muhango Chris
|Indep
|25
|Mutyaba Mathew
|Indep
|26
|Muyanja Hassan Ssentongo
|Indep
|27
|Mwambazi Joseph Kazura
|Indep
|28
|Mwambu Herbert Emmanuel
|Indep
|29
|Mwanje Charles
|Indep
|30
|Nakawuki Susan Nsambu
|Indep
|31
|Nalubega Mariam
|Indep
|32
|Nassanga Jackline Oba
|Indep
|33
|Nyero Francis Elton Lakelle
|Indep
|34
|Obua-Ogwal Benson
|Indep
|35
|Okwere David Beecham
|Indep
|36
|Oluma Kennedy
|Indep
|37
|Oola Samuel
|Indep
|38
|Otim Alfred
|Indep
|39
|Paito Andrew Mutegi
|Indep
|40
|Ruhinda Richard Nganwa
|Indep
|41
|Seruwuge Yasin
|Indep
|42
|Ssali Godfrey
|Indep
|43
|Ssali Khalid Lule
|Indep
|44
|Tusiime Robert Alaali
|Indep
|45
|Werikhe Gerald Wanzala
|Indep
|46
|Yamureebire Jothan
|Indep
|47
|Yiga Joel Kamoga
|Indep