46 Bombs Recovered In Northern Uganda

The Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have recovered 46 unexploded bombs from various parts of Acholi sub-region within the past two months.

Lt. Hassan Ahmad Kato, the 4th Division UPDF Spokesperson, says that “The common unexploded explosives recovered include tortoise grenades, 60mm mortar bombs, 82 mm mortar bombs, tank bombs and 12 mm bullets.”

The explosives have been recovered in Aswa River region over the past two months, bringing the number of recovered ordinances to 106 since this year begun. According to Lt. Kato, the explosives were found scattered over the eight districts in Acholi sub region.

Some are believed to have been dropped during the Lord’s Resistance Army-LRA insurgency in the region but failed to explode while others were hidden by the rebels underground. Bosco Otim, the Aswa Region Police Commander, says the areas where the devices have been identified have been mapped for clearance.

“We are now working with Police headquarters to support the detonation of these ordnances,” he said.

The areas include Atede and Adak villages in Lapainat East and Lukwir parishes respectively in Omoro district, Lalogi and Koch Ongako Sub counties, Awach Sub County, north of Gulu town while others were buried in Pabbo, Atiak and Anaka Town council in Amuru and Nwoya districts respectively.