40 Students Injured In Separate Accidents

At least 40 students sustained grave injuries in separate accidents that occurred along roads in western Uganda over the weekend.

The first accident in which 10 students of Birere secondary school in Isingiro were injured occurred at Nyabuziba in Birere Sub-county, Isingiro district, as they were traveling from a football match at Green hill College in Kabarebere Town Council at around 8pm. The students were traveling in a Fuso lorry registration number UAQ 340 B which reportedly veered off the road at a slippery point and rolled several times. The injured were rushed to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where they are undergoing medical attention.

The second accident in which 30 students of Immaculate Heart Girls Secondary School sustained injuries occurred along the Ntungamo-Rukungiri road, when a bus number UAZ 139P they were traveling on failed to negotiate a sharp corner, swerved off the road and overturned.

Boaz Bagarukayo, an eyewitness, says that the bus which was initially over-speeding, was seen rolling several times.The incident occurred on Saturday at around 5pm at Rwenkurijo in Buyanja Sub County Rukungiri District.

Irene Nanangwe, the Rukungiri Officer in-charge of Traffic confirmed and said that the injured students were rushed to Nyakibaare Hospital for treatment while the driver is still on the run.