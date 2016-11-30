4 IUIU Students Netted Over Narcotics, Terrorism

Four students of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) were on Monday arrested over suspected possession of narcotics and terrorism acts.

The suspects include three Nigerian nationals and a Ugandan, who were netted from Chrysolite Guesthouse in Mbale town during an afternoon police raid. The Mbale District Police Commander, Godwin Ochaki identified the suspect as Mohammad Abdul, Yahya Suleiman Babangida and Faisal Muhammad Babullo, all Nigerians, plus

Ashraf Mbuubi, a Ugandan.

Ochaki said that “We rounded up the suspects after a tip off from one the guesthouse workers.”

During the operation police recovered pots of Shisha and a large amount of unspecified narcotics, which the DPC says they intend to send to the national analytical laboratory for analysis. Ochaki also says they will investigate the suspects for possible terrorism since they found them with several photos of men in military uniforms. However, by press time, IUIU management hadn’t come out to either admit or deny the allegation that the suspects are their students.

The IUIU Guild Coordinator, Haji Abas Samali, said the University has one stand on students found to be in conflict with the law; expulsion.