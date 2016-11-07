3000 Security Men For Chameleone show

Over 3000 security personal have been confirmed to take control of Chameleone’s show dubbed Hit after show at Cricket oval, Lugogo on Friday.

This was revealed by the head of security Dixon Okello during the press conference at Cricket Oval on Thursday.

He says; “I want to assure all Chameleone’s fans that we will deploy security personnel at all corners of the oval. They should come and enjoy the show of the year”.

Chameleone thanked the media fraternity, sponsors, security agencies, event managers and fans for believing in him. He promised the fans to put up the best showdown on Friday. He confirmed that the show will begin as early as 8:00pm.

“I have very many songs and I want to give the fans my best. Let them come and see the suit that God has tailored for me. I promise my fans the best show. Please come and enjoy”.

The event organizer, Balaam Bagaruhara also promised the best organised event on Friday. He urged the fans to buy tickets from MTN service centres like Kiseka market, Clock tower, Lugogo shop rite, MTN service centre, Kampala road opposite bank of Uganda.

It was also revealed that NRM has already bought 200 tickets for the fans.

The press conference was attended by sponsors like MTN, Pepsi, Kaboozi, Protector condom among others