300 Civilians Killed In US Iraq Airstrike

The United States of America has been criticized for allegedly killing over 300 civilians in west Mosul air strikes since Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition launched an offensive last month to push ISIL out of Iraq.

However, the United Nations (UN) said on Tuesday that the death toll could exceed 400 if new killings are verified. “This is an enemy that ruthlessly exploits civilians to serve its own ends, and clearly has not even the faintest qualm about deliberately placing them in danger,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a statement.

He added that “ISIL’s strategy of using children, men and women to shield themselves from attack is cowardly and disgraceful. It breaches the most basic standards of human dignity and morality.”

Hundreds of thousands more civilians are still trapped inside west Mosul after Iraqi forces and the US-coalition recaptured the city’s east from ISIL in January 2017. However, the US and Iraqi forces have been accused by human rights activists of conducting indiscriminate air raids, in which hundreds of innocent people have been killed and others maimed.

Amnesty International’s Donatella Rovera said field research in east Mosul showed “an alarming pattern of US-led coalition air strikes, which have destroyed whole houses with entire families inside.”

@Al-Jazeera.