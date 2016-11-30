26 Deadly Car Hijackers Netted

By Our Reporter

The police on Wednesday arrested 26 killer car hijackers from several parts of the country during an operation that was aimed at curbing rampant crimes against car owners.

The suspects were netted during a joint operation that was carried out by police’s Flying Squad Unit and sister security agencies.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emiliano Kayima said that “The suspects were arrested from different areas which include Kabalagala, Kawempe, Bwaise, Seeta, Katwe, Mukono and others after a tip off from our informers.”

Kayima added that “At least seven cars were recovered during the operation and we urge all Ugandans who lost their cars to come to Central Police Station (CPS) Kampala to establish if their cars are amongst those recovered.”

According to Kayima, the hijackers were nabbed with deadly weapons which they have been using to steal the cars and attack or kill their owners.

Kayima noted that most of the suspects are mechanics and car spare parts dealers, who either sell the stolen vehicles whole or dismantle them into parts before selling them in DR.Congo, South Sudan and other countries.

He said the suspects will be paraded in court to answer several charges that will be lodged against them.