Kigezi Community mourns, Eulogizes Prof Mutebile

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – Several leaders in the Kigezi sub-region have heaped praise on the late Governor of the Bank of Uganda and son of the soil Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile hailing him as a great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery.

Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile who passed on Sunday at 5:30 am while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital barely four days to his 73rd birthday.

Prof. Mutebile was born on January 27, 1949, in Kirwa Cell Kijuguta Ward Kabale Municipality to peasant parents he was the firstborn.

Nelson Nshangabasheija the Kabale LC5 Boss say that Kigezi has lost a great pillar who fought hard for the recovery of the economy, a loving person who was a generous and patriotic person.

Sam Bitangaro the Former Bufumbira South Member of parliament in Kisoro District says Rest in peace my friend! We celebrate your life. Your accomplishments are monumental! You gave your all in terms of service to mankind You will be remembered many incredible things you achieved. But I will always treasure your simplicity and the way you connected with ordinary souls understood them mentored and helped them!

Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC5 Boss He has managed our money well. We have one of the stablest economies due to his fiscal and monetary control skills A Dieu The Governor, Omukyiga kashishu

Major General Jim Muhwezi Katugugu the minister of Security says that Uganda has lost its economic and financial architect. Prof. Mutebile will be revered for his immense contribution to Uganda’s economic recovery. My family and I send our condolences to his entire family. May God comfort them in this trying moment

Catherine Atwakire Ndamira the Kabale Woman MP says that she is saddened with the untimely death of Prof. Emmanuel Mutebile, the Governor, Bank Of Uganda. May the good LORD continue to comfort His family during this time.

Dr Ruhakana Rugunda the former prime Minister and childhood friend having studied with him at Rwere church school says that The passing on of his friend the Bank of Uganda Governor Ndugu Tumusiime-Mutebile is a huge loss to Kigezi,Uganda and Africa. We are grateful for the great contribution he made guiding the economy,private sector development,academic and student and youth leadership in his earlier years.

David Bahati the of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) says that passing on of Prof Mutebile is sad news of the passing on of Our elder brother and great economist Governor Prof. Emmanuel Mutebile has rested. His contribution to maintaining the macroeconomic stability of our economy will forever be remembered. His generous heart touched many lives. He left a legacy of hard work and discipline in public service.

Rtd Major General Engineer Timothy Sabiti Mutebile his young brother who was with him in Nairobi at the time of his death says that burial date will be communicated later.