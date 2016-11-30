2 Dead, Four Injured In Accident

Masaka Road: Two people have been confirmed dead and four others injured after getting involved in a nasty accident that occurred in Kijjabwemi township, along Masaka-Kampala highway on Sunday night.

The deceased identified as Isma Kulabira and a one Joseph died after a Fuso truck they were traveling on from Kampala to Masaka lost control and rammed into a trailer that was heading to Kampala. The two died on spot while four others were rushed to Masaka Referral Hospital in critical condition.

By press time traffic police had been called the scene and had already embarked on investigations into what could have caused the accident. The deceased were taken to Masaka Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured were admitted to the casualty ward for medical attention.