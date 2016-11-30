15 Confirmed Dead In Jinja Road Accident

By Our Reporter

At least 15 people are feared to have died last night after two commuter taxis rammed into a truck at Kitigoma, along the Kampala-Jinja highway.

The gruesome accident occurred when the taxis; one from Old Taxi park registration number UAW 200W which was heading to Mbale and another taxi UAL 278L, which was heading to Jinja, rammed into a Fuso truck which been parked along the roadside due to a mechanical breakdown.

Seven people were confirmed to have died on spot, while others died along the way to hospital.

Ssezibwa region police spokesperson Lamech Kigozi revealed that the wreckages had to be sawed to remove some of the bodies and a few of the survivors.

He however blamed the accident on the reckless driving of the two taxi drivers, who he said should have seen the Fuso truck because it was parked along the roadside.

He noted that one taxi driver was trying to overtake another in the spot where the truck was parked, which caused the nasty crashing of both vehicles into the truck.