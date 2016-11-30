13 Mass Graves Unearthed In DRC

The United Nations (UN) has said it has unearthed 13 mass graves in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s central Kasai province since the beginning of March.

According to sources, UN officials have been unable to examine the mass graves but cannot say if they were recently dug, although this brings the number of discovered to 23 since last August.

It is estimated that at least 400 people, including women and children, have been killed in clashes between the army and Congolese rebel groups.

The government is fighting a rebellion that was started by a group known as Kamwina Nsapu, which began after a regional chief was killed.

Both sides have been accused of committing human rights violations although civilians have suffered the brunt of their actions most.