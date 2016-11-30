110 Somalis Die Of Famine Somalia

At least 110 people are reported to have died so far as a result of severe starvation and famine in Somalia.

According to the country’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali, Somalia is currently suffering the worst drought ever, which has left hundreds of Somalis, their animals and birds dead.

However, sources reveal that the situation has been worsened by the outbreak of killer diseases like diarrhea and cholera, which are also claiming the lives of man.

The United Nations and African Mission for Somalia (AMISOM) are already providing relief although officials reveal that they are already overwhelmed by the demand.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that Somalia is at risk of its third famine in 25 years.

The last one, in 2011, killed almost 260,000 people.