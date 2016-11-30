11 Battle For French Presidency

Menu

Eleven candidates are viciously vying for the French Presidency and campaigns are already underway for a general election slated for May 07th, 2017.

 

There are three front-runners and as none are likely to secure an outright majority, a run-off between two candidates is highly expected. The contenders include National Front’s Marine Le Pen, Centrist Emmanuel Macron, Francois Fillon, Benoit Hamon of the Socialist Party, Jean-Luc Melenchon of the Left Party, Nathalie Arthaud  of Workers Struggle party, Francois Asselineau of Popular Republic Union party, Jacques Cheminade, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan of Stand Up France party, Jean Lassalle and Philippe Poutou.

For the first time in modern French history, the incumbent, Socialist President Francois Hollande, is not running for a second term because of poor poll ratings.

However, one of the biggest contenders Marine Le Pen is twice divorced with three children, and lives in the western suburbs of Paris.

 

