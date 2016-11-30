10 Dead, Scores Injured In Russian Train Blast

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured after twin explosions on a commuter train that occurred this morning in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Russian media reported.

The blasts, which occurred in the Sennaya Ploshchad station, injured over 50 people and destroyed property. According to the TASS Russian news agency, a suspected (Improvised Explosive Devise) IED exploded inside one of the train cars.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was visiting the city on an unrelated trip on Monday, said investigators were looking into whether the deadly explosion was related to a terror attack.

“We are considering all possible causes, including terrorism,” Putin said in a statement, according to the RT news network. Photos of the dead and injured have started flooding social media.