News From The Rest Of The Wold

Ntagali Bashed Over ‘Honoring’ Political Leaders Than God

A section of Christians, religious and political leaders has accused the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stanley Ntagali of ‘honoring’ political leaders rather than God.

This was after Ntagali reportedly abandoned a mass during the 40th commemoration anniversary to mark the martyrdom of Archbishop Janani Luwum to welcome three top government officials.

The annual commemoration prayers held at Wi gweng village, Mucwini Sub county kitgum district where Archbishop Luwum’s body was buried was led by Archbishop Ntagali.

Top government officials were expected to attend the event but by 10:30 am when prayers started none of them were present including the Guest of honor Vice President Edward Ssekandi.

However in the middle of the prayers, Archbishop Ntagali and the custodian of Kitgum diocese Bishop Odur Karmi left the altar to join other leaders in welcoming Ssekandi who had arrived at the venue.

But this action left some leaders including former UPC president also one of the organizers of the event Olara Otunnu and one Charles Okumu, a pilgrim unhappy.

“This was the most awkward act to be done by a religious leader of Ntagali’s caliber. How can an archbishop abandon the alter to welcome someone, a role that can be done by the organizers,” Otunu wondered.